- ITV Report
-
History at their fingertips: Iraqi Kurds celebrate in historic vote the US and UK didn't want to see
- Video report by ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine
Iraqi Kurds of all ages have inked their fingers at the ballot box as votes were cast in a historic and controversial independence referendum.
The quest for statehood has attracted huge support despite international opposition - including the UN, US and UK - at a move that has sparked new anger in the Middle East.
US officials warned the vote is non-binding and will require negotiations with Baghdad, which vehemently rejects the bid to establish the Kurdistan region and other Kurdistani areas as an independent country.
Among the party atmosphere at the vote was anger at the US stance, with one young Kurd telling ITV News: "We have fought so many wars for them."