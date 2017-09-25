Iraqi Kurds vote in historic independence referendum

Iraqi Kurds cast votes in a historic referendum Credit: AP

Iraqi Kurds have begun voting in Iraq's Kurdish region and disputed territories in a historic but non-binding vote on whether to support independence from Iraq. Millions are expected to vote across the three provinces that make up the Kurdish autonomous region, as well as residents in territories claimed by Baghdad and the Kurds. The vote is being carried out despite mounting regional opposition to the move and the United States has warned the vote will likely destabilize the region amid the fight with the Islamic State group.

A Kurdish resident raises her inked finger to the sky after voting Credit: AP

The government in Baghdad has also come out strongly against the referendum, demanding on Sunday that all airports and borders crossings in the Kurdish region be handed back to federal government control. In a televised address on Sunday night, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said "the referendum is unconstitutional" and that "it threatens Iraq, peaceful coexistence among Iraqis and is a danger to the region". "We will take measures to safeguard the nation's unity and protect all Iraqis," he added. Earlier on Sunday, the Kurdish region's president, Masoud Barzani, said during a press conference in Irbil he believed the voting would be peaceful, though he acknowledged that the path to independence would be "risky." "We are ready to pay any price for our independence," he said.

I feel so great and happy, I feel we'll be free. Nobody will rule us, we will be independent. – Suad Pirot, Kirkuk Kurdish resident