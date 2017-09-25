Labour pledges to cap debt repayments to twice the sum originally borrowed

Borrowers would see their interest capped so that no-one pays back more than twice the amount of their original loan under a Labour Government, the shadow chancellor is set to announce.

John McDonnell will make the pledge to help tackle a "debt crisis" as he gives a speech at the party's annual conference in Brighton.

He will say that falling wages in real terms under the Conservative Government have created a "perfect storm" that forces families to take on debt to make ends meet.

Mr McDonnell will challenge ministers to apply the same cap on credit card debts as on pay-day loans, limiting interest and charges to 100% of the amount borrowed.

If they fail to act, Labour will change the law when it wins power, he will say.