Man charged in connection with stabbing of surgeon outside mosque

A 28-year-old man has been charged over the stabbing of a surgeon outside a mosque.

Ian Anthony Rook, of no fixed abode is accused of assault and possession of a lethal weapon.

Consultant Nasser Kurdy, 58, was attacked as he walked into Altrincham Islamic Centre in Hale, Cheshire, just before 6pm on Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police said a second man has been released with no further action.

Mr Kurdy was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the back of his neck on the 24 September and was later discharged.

The force confirmed that Mr Rook will attend Manchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.