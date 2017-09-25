North Korea declares it can shoot down US bombers after Donald Trump's 'declaration of war'

North Korea has claimed it is authorised to shoot down US bombers in international airspace - in response to Donald Trump's "declaration of war".

Pyongyang's foreign minister said it interpreted the US president's latest aggressive rhetoric as a red-line threat against his country.

"The question of who won't be around much longer will be answered then," he added.

Mr Trump last week threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea in a provocative UN speech before symbolically ramping up US travel restrictions on visitors from the nation.