Oxford University student Lavinia Woodward who stabbed partner in drink and drugs rage avoids jail

Lavinia Woodward has avoided jail over attacking her ex-partner. Credit: SWNS

An Oxford University student who stabbed her boyfriend in a drink and drug-fuelled rage has avoided jail. Lavinia Woodward attacked her Cambridge-educated partner at her university accommodation, Christ College, in December last year. Woodward's case gained considerable attention after a judge hinted she may escape a prison sentence as it would be unfair to impede plans for her to become a surgeon. On Monday, the 24-year-old was handed a 10-month jail term at Oxford Crown Court, suspended for 18 months.

The row happened at Christ Church college, Oxford. Credit: PA

In May, Woodward admitted punching former boyfriend Thomas Fairclough and stabbing him in the leg with a bread knife during the altercation on December 30. She also hurled a laptop, glass and jam jar at her Cambridge-educated partner. The pair met on Tinder, but the court heard Woodward was still suffering from a "very damaging" previous relationship. They came to blows when the victim contacted Woodward's mother about her drinking.

Woodward used a knife to wound her partner. Credit: SWNS

At sentencing, Judge Ian Pringle QC said there were "many mitigating features" in the case. The court was told Woodward suffered from an "emotionally-unstable personality disorder" and a "severe" eating disorder. She was also addicted to alcohol and drugs. But lawyers said Woodward had tried ridding herself of her dependencies in past months.

Judge Ian Pringle QC said Woodward was 'genuinely remorseful'. Credit: SWNS