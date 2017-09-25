Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear together at Invictus Games

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle have been pictured together for the first time at an official event.

The prince and actress were attending a wheelchair tennis session at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

The couple arrived holding hands and were seen chatting with younger members of the audience at the tennis.

Ms Markle was present at the opening ceremony on Saturday night - although she sat several rows away from the Prince.

Concerns have been raised that Ms Markle's appearance could overshadow the achievements of the wounded and injured members of the military and veterans competing in the Games.