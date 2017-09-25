Prince Harry's relationship 'could bring UK and Canada closer together'

The relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could help bring Canada and Britain closer together, says the Queen's representative in Canada has said.

The royal is in Toronto to support the Invictus Games. Ms Markle was present at the opening ceremony on Saturday night - although she sat several rows away from the Prince.

David Johnston, Canada's Governor General, said he "heartily" encourages the romance.

He accompanied the Prince at the Games opening and said he had no idea Ms Markle was in the huge Air Canada Centre.