Prince Harry's relationship 'could bring UK and Canada closer together'
- Video report by ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship
The relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could help bring Canada and Britain closer together, says the Queen's representative in Canada has said.
The royal is in Toronto to support the Invictus Games. Ms Markle was present at the opening ceremony on Saturday night - although she sat several rows away from the Prince.
David Johnston, Canada's Governor General, said he "heartily" encourages the romance.
He accompanied the Prince at the Games opening and said he had no idea Ms Markle was in the huge Air Canada Centre.
There has been speculation that he might use the Ganes for a first official appearance alongside his Canada-based girlfriend.
Concerns had been raised that Ms Markle's appearance would overshadow the achievements of the wounded and injured members of the military and veterans who will compete here over the next week.
But Mr Johnston said the pair's relationship would mean good things for Canadian and UK ties.
"Well I think it would be quite marvellousand I hope it would be quite marvellous for him and obviously it will help tobring us togethe," he said.
"But, you know, that reflects so many of the people-to-people ties that are so strong."