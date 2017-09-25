Surrey parent Rainer Schoeman on school run who drove at teacher and flung him from bonnet jailed

Rainer Schoeman drove at a teacher. Credit: Surrey Police

A parent who drove at a teacher because he wouldn't allow access to the school car park, carrying him on his bonnet, has been jailed. Rainer Schoeman took drastic action after being refused entry earlier this year, driving with the teacher clinging to the car's front. CCTV footage showed the victim eventually being thrown to the ground during the moment of rage at The Winston Churchill School in Woking. Twenty-two-year-old Schoeman has now been jailed for 10 months after admitting a string of offences at Guildford Crown Court. Along with causing actual bodily harm, he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance and having no MOT.

The teacher was thrown from the car. Credit: Surrey Police

The incident occurred when Schoeman attempted to pick up his child on February 20. As the unnamed teacher stood between gate posts at the car park entrance he spoke to Schoeman. But having turned to leave his back facing the car, Schoeman accelerated towards him, causing the teacher to fly onto the bonnet. The Volkswagen car narrowly avoided two children on bikes before throwing the teacher to the ground.

Schoeman was determined to get to the school car park. Credit: Surrey Police