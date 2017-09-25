- ITV Report
-
Surrey parent Rainer Schoeman on school run who drove at teacher and flung him from bonnet jailed
A parent who drove at a teacher because he wouldn't allow access to the school car park, carrying him on his bonnet, has been jailed.
Rainer Schoeman took drastic action after being refused entry earlier this year, driving with the teacher clinging to the car's front.
CCTV footage showed the victim eventually being thrown to the ground during the moment of rage at The Winston Churchill School in Woking.
Twenty-two-year-old Schoeman has now been jailed for 10 months after admitting a string of offences at Guildford Crown Court.
Along with causing actual bodily harm, he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance and having no MOT.
The incident occurred when Schoeman attempted to pick up his child on February 20.
As the unnamed teacher stood between gate posts at the car park entrance he spoke to Schoeman.
But having turned to leave his back facing the car, Schoeman accelerated towards him, causing the teacher to fly onto the bonnet.
The Volkswagen car narrowly avoided two children on bikes before throwing the teacher to the ground.
Zoe Johnson-Walker, the school's headteacher, said: "This was a shocking, extraordinary incident, which has had an impact on the teacher and the rest of my staff.
"It is regrettable that an individual has chosen to behave with such a blatant disregard for someone simply doing their job in trying to keep our students safe."
PC Andrew Searle said: "Rainer Schoeman's actions on that day were absolutely disgraceful and could have had far worse consequences for the teacher, and other children who he narrowly missed.
"It is clearly no way to behave in front of children at a school firstly with their safety in mind, but also it sets an incredibly poor example.
"We all know that school car parking situations are a frustration for many parents around the country, however if you cross the line there is every chance you can go to prison as Rainer Schoeman has done."