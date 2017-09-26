Bali volcano: Holidaymakers warned of flight disruption amid fears Mount Agung will erupt

British holidaymakers in Indonesia have been warned their flights could be disrupted by volcanic ash clouds amid fears of an imminent eruption on the tourist island of Bali.

More than 75,000 people have fled the danger zone, taking shelter at hundreds of sites across the island, including temporary camps, sports centres and village halls.

Authorities say anyone within 7.5 miles of Mount Agung's crater is at risk.

The volcano, 45 miles to the north-east of the tourist hotspot of Kuta, last erupted in 1963, killing 1,100 people.

About 330,000 British nationals visit Indonesia every year, according to the Foreign Office.

The latest government advice to Britons planning to visit the region says the National Disaster Management Authority for Indonesia's volcanic alert level indicates "an eruption is possible in the next 24 hours".