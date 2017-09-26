Ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia lifted by royal decree

Saudi Arabia is to allow women to drive in the country for the first time after a royal decree lifted a long-standing ban.

King Salman issued the edict on Tuesday allowing women to obtain driving licences in the Middle Eastern nation, state television announced.

Saudi Arabia was the only country left in the world where women were not permitted to drive.

The ultra-conservative state had gained negative international attention for years after detaining women who defied the ban.

Women's rights activists had been pushing for the ban to be lifted since the 1990s.