Ben Stokes: England cricketer arrested after Bristol 'incident'

England cricketer Ben Stokes will miss Wednesday's One-Day International against the West Indies after he was arrested following an "incident" in Bristol, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said.

Stokes was detained in the early hours of Monday morning and before being released without charge later the same day.

The ECB confirmed he will not rejoin the team in London.

Alex Hales, who has returned to Bristol "voluntarily" to help police with their inquiries, will also miss Wednesday's match at The Oval, the ECB added.