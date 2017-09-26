Advertisement

Coronation Street legend Liz Dawn: A life in pictures

Liz Dawn has passed away, aged 77. Credit: PA

Liz Dawn became a Coronation Street legend playing Vera Duckworth on the cobbles for 34 years, cementing her status as a real national treasure.

Vera first appeared on Britain's most famous TV street in 1974 when she moved into number nine along with husband Jack, played by the late Bill Tarmey.

After being diagnosed with emphysema, Dawn was written out of the soap in 2008 when Vera died in her sleep, holding hands with her husband Jack.

Throughout her prime time career, the much-loved actress rubbed shoulders with the Queen and then-Prime Minister Tony Blair among others.

Here, we take a look through the archive of pictures from Dawn's career.

Enjoying a tipple in the Rovers with on-screen husband Jack. Credit: ITV
A group shot of the cast in 1985. Credit: PA
Jack worked in the Rovers before eventually buying it in 1995 after inheriting money. Credit: ITV
Vera hated Jack's love of the pigeons he kept in their back yard. Credit: ITV
Pictured together in 1995. Credit: PA
On a family holiday to a caravan park, along with the Platt family in 1995. Credit: PA
Off to Las Vegas in 1997. Credit: PA
With Joan Collins during the soap's Christmas episode in 1997. Credit: PA
At a Downing Street reception with Tony Blair in 1997. Credit: PA
Enjoying a day out at Haydock Racecourse in Merseyside in 1999. Credit: PA
Prince Charles visits Dawn on set in 2000. Credit: PA
Bruce Jones, Liz Dawn, Steven Arnold and Simon Gregson pictured in 2001. Credit: PA
In 2005, Dawn met the Queen at the ITV 50th Anniversary celebration. Credit: PA
At Buckingham Palace after receiving an MBE in 2000. Credit: PA
Liz Dawn appeared in Emmerdale in 2015 as a demanding B&B guest. Credit: Emmerdale/ITV