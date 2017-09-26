Coronation Street legend Liz Dawn: A life in pictures

Liz Dawn became a Coronation Street legend playing Vera Duckworth on the cobbles for 34 years, cementing her status as a real national treasure.

Vera first appeared on Britain's most famous TV street in 1974 when she moved into number nine along with husband Jack, played by the late Bill Tarmey.

After being diagnosed with emphysema, Dawn was written out of the soap in 2008 when Vera died in her sleep, holding hands with her husband Jack.

Throughout her prime time career, the much-loved actress rubbed shoulders with the Queen and then-Prime Minister Tony Blair among others.

Here, we take a look through the archive of pictures from Dawn's career.