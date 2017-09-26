Donald Tusk: UK has not made enough progress to move on Brexit talks

Theresa May hosted Donald Tusk for bilateral talks at Downing Street. Credit: PA

Donald Tusk has said there is still not "sufficient progress" in Brexit talks to begin discussing a transitional deal as he left a meeting with Theresa May at Downing Street this afternoon. The EC President's bilateral talks with Mrs May were the first contact since the Prime Minister's Florence speech - which was billed as an intervention that would unblock slow-moving negotiations. Mr Tusk said he was pleased to see a "constructive and more realistic tone" in the speech and today's discussion. "This shows the philosophy of having her cake and eating it is finally coming to an end - at least I hope so," he told reporters. "That's good news."

Theresa May offered more details on British proposals in her Florence speech. Credit: PA

However, he indicated he was not yet willing to bow to British calls to move on to talks to agreements over a transitional deal and the terms of the final divorce agreement. "As you know we will discuss out future relations with the UK once there is so-called 'sufficient progress'," he said. "The sides are working and will work hard at it but if you ask me, and if today member states ask me, I would say there is no sufficient progress yet. "But we will work on it."

Brexit secretary David Davis and EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. Credit: PA