Dyson to invest £2 billion in electric car development

Vacuum cleaner manufacturer Dyson has announced that it will invest £2 billion into the development of an electric car that is set to be launched in 2020.

Half of that investment will go directly towards the vehicle's creation, while the remaining £1 billion will fund battery technology that could be adapted for a variety of uses.

In an email sent to employees on Tuesday afternoon, Sir James Dyson said: "I wanted you to hear it directly from me: Dyson has begun work on a battery electric vehicle, due to be launched by 2020.