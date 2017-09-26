- ITV Report
Girl, 16, charged with attempted murder after welfare officer stabbed at school
A teenage girl has been charged with attempted murder after a welfare officer was stabbed at a school.
The 61-year-old woman was attacked at Winterton Community Academy, near Scunthorpe, on Monday.
Humberside Police said a 16-year-old girl has now been charged.
Along with attempted murder, the girl, who can not be named for legal reasons, faces a charge of carrying a bladed article.
She will appear at Grimsby Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.