John Mann criticises lack of debate at Labour Party conference

Labour MP John Mann has criticised the lack of debate at the party's conference in Brighton - and said it is "reminiscent" of when Tony Blair was in charge. The MP for Bassetlaw told ITV News that "controversial debates like Brexit" were being avoided because "Jeremy's clearly preparing for power". Labour divisions over Europe erupted after conference delegates agreed not to push the issue of Brexit to a vote. The decision meant Jeremy Corbyn avoided a divisive clash over Labour's Brexit policy on the conference floor.

Jeremy Corbyn has avoided a vote on Labour's Brexit policy. Credit: PA

When asked by ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand how this year's Labour Party conference compared to previous ones, Mr Mann said: "Actually it's quieter than a lot... in terms of the level of debate. "Jeremy's clearly preparing for power so, you know, let's avoid controversial debates like Brexit. "This is quite reminiscent of Tony Blair (when you had) Peter Mandelson orchestrating things in the background. "I'm not sure that's the comparison Momentum would want to have, but this is very much akin to when Tony Blair was (in charge in) '97 except we haven't won. I've got to keep pointing it out to a few people."

John Mann said the Labour conference feels like it did when Tony Blair and Peter Mandelson were in charge. Credit: PA