- ITV Report
John Mann criticises lack of debate at Labour Party conference
Labour MP John Mann has criticised the lack of debate at the party's conference in Brighton - and said it is "reminiscent" of when Tony Blair was in charge.
The MP for Bassetlaw told ITV News that "controversial debates like Brexit" were being avoided because "Jeremy's clearly preparing for power".
Labour divisions over Europe erupted after conference delegates agreed not to push the issue of Brexit to a vote.
The decision meant Jeremy Corbyn avoided a divisive clash over Labour's Brexit policy on the conference floor.
When asked by ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand how this year's Labour Party conference compared to previous ones, Mr Mann said: "Actually it's quieter than a lot... in terms of the level of debate.
"Jeremy's clearly preparing for power so, you know, let's avoid controversial debates like Brexit.
"This is quite reminiscent of Tony Blair (when you had) Peter Mandelson orchestrating things in the background.
"I'm not sure that's the comparison Momentum would want to have, but this is very much akin to when Tony Blair was (in charge in) '97 except we haven't won. I've got to keep pointing it out to a few people."
Mr Corbyn dismissed as "nonsense" the suggestion that he had tried to quash debate of Brexit, pointing to Monday's vote in favour of a statement setting out the party's position on EU withdrawal.
Meanwhile Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said the decision not to have a priority debate on Brexit is "democracy at work".
Asked whether the leadership was trying to dodge scrutiny of its position, the shadow chancellor told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "I wouldn't characterise it that way.
"In our new politics, we are saying conference needs to be controlled by the delegates. They decide what we will debate, not the leadership."
"This is democracy at work," he said, adding that he believed the decision not to prioritise Brexit for debate was motivated by "a feeling that there needs to be a bit more consensus-building, rather than dividing the party at the moment".