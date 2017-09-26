Labour calls for £500m NHS fund to avoid a winter crisis

Labour is calling on the Government to provide a £500 million fund for the NHS to avoid another winter crisis.

Hundreds of operations will be cancelled and waiting lists will grow if the NHS is as busy as last winter, according to Labour analysis of official figures.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the Prime Minister must not stick her "head in the sand" because a "collapse" on the same scale as last year's winter crisis will lead to 10,000 more people waiting for longer for A&E services.

Labour say the fund should be used to increase hospitals' capacity to cope with the winter spike in patients, enabling hospitals to hire extra non-agency staff as well as to improve the link between thew NHS and social care to speed up transfers of care. . Previous winter bailouts have ranged between £300 million and £700 million.

Mr Ashworth said: "Last winter, Theresa May stuck her head in the sand and refused to give the NHS the money it needed to keep services running properly.

"This decision pushed NHS staff beyond their limits and caused misery for patients in every part of the country. It can't be allowed to happen again.

"Labour is calling for a comprehensive package of emergency support, including a new £500 million winter bailout fund, to urgently be put in place so that patients don't suffer the same pain as last year all over again.

"It is not acceptable for the Government to stumble into another NHS winter crisis - they've been well warned and need to take action now".