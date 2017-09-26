Labour members who make anti-Semitic remarks should be expelled, says Jonathan Ashworth

Labour members who make "disgusting" anti-Semitic remarks should be expelled and the party should adopt a "zero tolerance" approach to the problem, a shadow cabinet minister has said.

Jonathan Ashworth was speaking as Labour again found itself at the centre of a row over allegations of anti-Semitism, which threatened to overshadow the party's agenda at its conference in Brighton.

On Monday, Israeli-American author Miko Peled told a fringe event: "This is about free speech, the freedom to criticise and to discuss every issue, whether it's the Holocaust: yes or no, Palestine, the liberation, the whole spectrum. There should be no limits on the discussion."

According to the Daily Mail, he said: "It's about the limits of tolerance: we don't invite the Nazis and give them an hour to explain why they are right; we do not invite apartheid South Africa racists to explain why apartheid was good for the blacks, and in the same way we do not invite Zionists - it's a very similar kind of thing."

Mr Ashworth condemned the remarks and said the Jewish Labour Movement's "very important" motion for tougher rules on anti-Semitism was coming before the conference on Tuesday morning with the support of the party's ruling body.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, the shadow health secretary went on: "That motion has got my complete and full support and I hope the conference votes for that motion because we should have absolute zero tolerance when it comes to the quite disgusting and pitiful anti-Semitism that sadly we're sometimes seeing on social media these days, and indeed, as I believe if you look at the newspapers, I wasn't there ... was at an event in Brighton last night."