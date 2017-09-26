Advertisement

Liz Dawn: Coronation Street actress who played Vera Duckworth dies aged 77

Liz Dawn died on Monday night surrounded by her family. Credit: PA

Liz Dawn, the Coronation Street actress who played Vera Duckworth in the soap for more than three decades, has died aged 77.

In a statement, her family said they "devastated and heartbroken" at the loss of a "much-loved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother".

It continued: "Liz died peacefully last night at home with her loving family around her.

"She has been the love, light and inspiration in our lives and we are bereft at her passing."

Liz played Vera Duckworth for 34 years. Credit: ITV / Coronation Street

Coronation Street actors have being paying tribute on Twitter.

A spokesperson for Coronation Street said: "It is with the greatest sadness that we have learned our beloved Liz Dawn has passed away last night. Her family at Coronation Street are heartbroken.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathy at this very sad time to Liz’s devoted husband Don, her loving children Graham, Dawn, Ann and Julie, their families and her six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

"We have been blessed to have Liz in our lives, as she was such a kind, considerate and caring friend and colleague."

Coronation Street’s Executive Producer, Kieran Roberts said: “Liz Dawn was a true Coronation Street legend, a brilliant actor and a wonderful person.

"Everyone lucky enough to have worked with Liz during her 34 years playing Corrie icon Vera Duckworth will remember her with huge affection.”

Liz first appeared in Corrie in 1974. Credit: ITV / Coronation Street

Liz Dawn first appeared in Coronation Street in 1974 before her character moved into number nine along with husband Jack, played by the late Bill Tarmey.

After being diagnosed with emphysema, Dawn was written out of the soap in 2008 when Vera died in her sleep.

Liz with her soap husband Jack, played by the late Bill Tarmey at the races Credit: ITV / Coronation Street

Two years later, she made a moving comeback as the much-loved Corrie resident.

Born Sylvia Butterfield, the actress was best known by her professional name Elizabeth or Liz Dawn.

She was awarded an MBE in the 2000 birthday honours.

In 2000, the Corrie went to Blackpool. Credit: ITV / Coronation Street
Coronation Street Christmas photo from 2002. Credit: ITV / Coronation Street
Liz pictured with her Corrie husband Jack in 2006. Credit: ITV / Coronation Street