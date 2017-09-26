- ITV Report
Liz Dawn: Coronation Street actress who played Vera Duckworth dies aged 77
Liz Dawn, the Coronation Street actress who played Vera Duckworth in the soap for more than three decades, has died aged 77.
In a statement, her family said they "devastated and heartbroken" at the loss of a "much-loved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother".
It continued: "Liz died peacefully last night at home with her loving family around her.
"She has been the love, light and inspiration in our lives and we are bereft at her passing."
Coronation Street actors have being paying tribute on Twitter.
A spokesperson for Coronation Street said: "It is with the greatest sadness that we have learned our beloved Liz Dawn has passed away last night. Her family at Coronation Street are heartbroken.
"We extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathy at this very sad time to Liz’s devoted husband Don, her loving children Graham, Dawn, Ann and Julie, their families and her six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
"We have been blessed to have Liz in our lives, as she was such a kind, considerate and caring friend and colleague."
Coronation Street’s Executive Producer, Kieran Roberts said: “Liz Dawn was a true Coronation Street legend, a brilliant actor and a wonderful person.
"Everyone lucky enough to have worked with Liz during her 34 years playing Corrie icon Vera Duckworth will remember her with huge affection.”
Liz Dawn first appeared in Coronation Street in 1974 before her character moved into number nine along with husband Jack, played by the late Bill Tarmey.
After being diagnosed with emphysema, Dawn was written out of the soap in 2008 when Vera died in her sleep.
Two years later, she made a moving comeback as the much-loved Corrie resident.
Born Sylvia Butterfield, the actress was best known by her professional name Elizabeth or Liz Dawn.
She was awarded an MBE in the 2000 birthday honours.