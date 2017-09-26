Liz Dawn: Coronation Street actress who played Vera Duckworth dies aged 77

Liz Dawn, the Coronation Street actress who played Vera Duckworth in the soap for more than three decades, has died aged 77.

In a statement, her family said they "devastated and heartbroken" at the loss of a "much-loved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother".

It continued: "Liz died peacefully last night at home with her loving family around her.

"She has been the love, light and inspiration in our lives and we are bereft at her passing."