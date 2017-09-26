NHS Providers say £250m needed to avoid winter hospital bed crisis

Video report by ITV News Health Editor Rachel Younger

NHS bosses have warned hospitals need an emergency £250 million cash injection to avert another winter crisis. NHS Providers, which represents NHS trusts in England, says the government has just three weeks to fund more staff and beds. With fears a flu outbreak that pushed Australia's healthcare services to its limit is on its way to the UK, many hospitals are already close to capacity.

Patients wait in the corridor of A&E at Milton Keynes University Hospital. Credit: ITV News

One of those is Milton Keynes University Hospital, where A&E patients are already being forced to queue in the corridor. Most hospitals are designed to operate at 85% bed occupancy, but Milton Keynes has already eclipsed that before Spring is over.

Milton Keynes University Hospital chief executive Joe Harrison Credit: ITV News