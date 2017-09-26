Sweet tooth outrage as Jaffa Cakes drop in size from 12 to 10 biscuits per pack

Jaffa Cake fans have been left outraged after boxes of the biscuits dropped in size from 12 to 10 per pack.

Despite McVitie's reducing the recommended retail price (RRP), some shops appeared to be selling Jaffa Cakes for the original amount.

The snacks are the latest tasty treat to have shrunk in size since 2016 - with Toblerone and Maltesers having followed a similar trend.

While they cited rising production costs as a factor, McVitie's were less clear about the decision over Jaffa Cakes.

Several fans took to Twitter to express dismay at the move and idea of "shrinkflation".