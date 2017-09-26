The Invictus gold medal which will come home for the soldier who didn't return from Afghanistan

There are many stories to be told at the Invictus Games.

And Kensington Palace insists the focus on the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is not detracting from the efforts of the injured and wounded men and women in the sports arenas.

We have written a lot about Meghan Markle and the step by step unveiling of her and Prince Harry here in Toronto.

But we have also followed the amazing and frankly inspiring stories of endurance you find all around you here.

Luke Sinnott was a captain in the Royal Engineers who had perhaps the most dangerous job possible in Afghanistan: searching the battlefield for the Taliban’s deadly roadside bombs which were killing so many British soldiers – and Afghan civilians.

He lost both his legs when one of the improvised explosive devices detonated next to him.

At the Invictus Games, Luke has just won a gold medal in the 200 metre sprint for amputee competitors.

But the medal is not for him.

He’s taking it back home and giving it to the family of his friend and colleague David Barnsdale.