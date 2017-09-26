The Invictus gold medal which will come home for the soldier who didn't return from Afghanistan
There are many stories to be told at the Invictus Games.
And Kensington Palace insists the focus on the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is not detracting from the efforts of the injured and wounded men and women in the sports arenas.
We have written a lot about Meghan Markle and the step by step unveiling of her and Prince Harry here in Toronto.
But we have also followed the amazing and frankly inspiring stories of endurance you find all around you here.
Luke Sinnott was a captain in the Royal Engineers who had perhaps the most dangerous job possible in Afghanistan: searching the battlefield for the Taliban’s deadly roadside bombs which were killing so many British soldiers – and Afghan civilians.
He lost both his legs when one of the improvised explosive devices detonated next to him.
At the Invictus Games, Luke has just won a gold medal in the 200 metre sprint for amputee competitors.
But the medal is not for him.
He’s taking it back home and giving it to the family of his friend and colleague David Barnsdale.
Like Luke, Corporal Barnsdale was in the bomb squad.
Unlike Luke, he didn’t come home from Helmand Province.
In 2010, David Barnsdale was killed when one of the bombs exploded.
“I didn’t want to be giving them any colour but gold”, Luke told us after the race.
And in the closing seconds it looked like Luke was heading for silver.
But with less than 100 metres, Luke Sinnott kept his promise to Corporal Barnsdale’s family.
It meant on the track, Luke beat his personal best and will now have a medal to pack in his bag on the return journey home for Corporal’s Barnsdale’s parents.
Not only will he bring them back a medal – but the medal will be gold.
“I would like to give it to them before his anniversary this year”, he told us.
It will be 7 years this month since his comrade was killed.
Speaking to the parents of David Barnsdale, Luke said “Hopefully … they’ll see I’ve done it guys – the medal’s for you.”
There was an obvious and understandable pride in his voice as he said it.
454 men and women did not come back from Afghanistan.
The war took many lives and changed many others - but those who came home from that front line never forget those who didn’t.