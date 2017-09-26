Three Israelis killed near Jerusalem in West Bank shooting

Three Israelis were killed when a Palestinian attacker opened fire on the edge of a town on the West Bank.

The gunman approached the back gate entrance of the town early on Tuesday, hiding among Palestinian day labourers who were being checked by security forces, Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

Once he aroused their suspicions, the attacker pulled out a weapon and began opening fire, he said. The gunman was then shot dead by other forces at the scene.

A fourth person was critically wounded, medical services said.

Har Adar is an upscale community west of Jerusalem, on the seam line between the West Bank and Israel proper and an unusual target in the wave of violence that Israel has been coping with over the past two years.

Since September 2015, Palestinians have killed 48 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist in stabbings, shooting and car-ramming attacks.

During that same time, Israeli forces have killed over 255 Palestinians. Israel says most of them were attackers, others died in clashes with Israeli forces. Most of the attacks have been stabbings against security forces, primarily in the West Bank.