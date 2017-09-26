Three men arrested in Wales over Parsons Green Tube attack released without charge

Three men arrested in Wales over the Parsons Green Tube attack have been released without charge.

The released men include a 20-year-old arrested on Monday in Cardiff and a 25-year-old and 30-year-old man arrested at two separate addresses in Newport last week.

Seven people have been arrested since the investigation into the September 15 bomb attack on a District Line train at Parsons Green station in west London.

Six have been released without charge, while only one, the alleged bomber, remains in custody.

Ahmed Hassan, aged 18, of Cavendish Road in Sunbury, Surrey, has been charged with attempted murder and causing an explosion with intent to endanger life.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 13 October.