Donald Trump: US 'totally prepared' for military action with North Korea

The US is "totally prepared" to launch military action with North Korea, Donald Trump has warned.

Mr Trump said war would be "devastating" for Pyongyang - but stressed it was not the preferred option.

His comments came after North Korea accused the US of declaring "war" and threatened to shoot down American aircraft in international airspace.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump accused Kim Jong-un of acting "very badly", and urged the hermit nation to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

""We are totally prepared for the second option [military conflict] - not a preferred option," he said.

"But if we take that option it will be devastating for North Korea. That's called the military option."

He added: "If we have to take it, we will."