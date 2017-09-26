Victims and families win High Court ruling to seek damages over contaminated blood products

The High Court ruled in favour of victims launching damages action. Credit: PA

Victims and their families have won a ruling allowing them to launch a High Court group action seeking damages over contaminated blood products. A High Court official said it was "appropriate" to immediately issue a group litigation order allowing a potential 500 claimants - surviving victims of contamination and the families of the deceased - to join together to claim compensation.

The official, Senior Master Fontaine, made the order despite opposition from lawyers acting for the Department of Health who argued the application was "premature". The case concerns imported blood-clotting products derived from blood plasma which caused haemophiliacs and others to be infected with HIV and hepatitis in the 1970s and 80s and has so far led to the deaths of at least 2,400 NHS patients. The claimants allege that the DoH failed in its duty to take reasonable care to prevent injury or loss to NHS patients when contaminated blood products manufactured from blood donated "from unsafe sources", mainly in the USA, were imported into the UK, causing a large number of haemophiliacs to be infected with hepatitis C and HIV. In the US, prisoners and people who were addicted to drugs were among those paid to give their blood to meet the rising demand for commercial blood products. Their contaminated donations were mixed in with those of others.

It has been alleged patients were not told of the risk of infection for months. Credit: PA

In the lead case of Jason Evans, it is alleged the Health Secretary failed to provide "prompt and timely" notification to the patient about the risk of infection. Other allegations include a failure to promptly notify infected claimants that they had become infected.