Ben Stokes will remain as England vice-captain and has been named in the Ashes Test squad despite his arrest

Ben Stokes has been named in the England Ashes Test squad despite his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm. The 26-year-old all-rounder remains under investigation after being released without charge following an incident in Bristol early on Monday morning. But Stokes has been included in a 16-man squad which is scheduled to head to Australia on October 28.

Stokes was left out of the England side to face the West Indies on Wednesday.

Following the incident in Bristol Stokes was left out of the England side to face West Indies on Wednesday in the fourth one-day international at The Oval, where the Ashes squad was announced. However, the ECB confirmed he has retained the vice-captaincy. Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, 24, has been included for the first time as well as 23-year-old Somerset fast bowler Craig Overton. A third uncapped player, 20-year-old Hampshire leg-spinner Mason Crane, is selected as one of two specialist spinners alongside Moeen Ali. Batsmen James Vince and Gary Ballance are recalled despite their previous unconvincing performances in England's fragile middle order. Hampshire's Vince returns to the squad for the first time since last August and Ballance, of Yorkshire, is back after suffering a fractured finger in the second Test against South Africa in July.

There is no place in the Ashes Test squad for Alex Hales.