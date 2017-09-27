Charities 'may be bankrupted' by huge bill for night carers

It’s only a few days now until October 2nd when companies will have to stump up £400 million in back pay to meet new huge new HMRC tax requirements as a result of the minimum wage.

The Charity Mencap says its facing the greatest challenge in its history as a result.

It warns some not-for-profit organisations and charities in the sector will go under as they simply don’t have the reserves to pay the amount owed.

Some disabled individuals with personal carers are also affected and facing debt.

It’s all the result of a tribunal employment ruling about night time carers’ pay which has had huge implications for everyone who needs night-time care. The cost of it has doubled – and there’s back pay to boot – leaving many providers cash strapped and even in fear of bankruptcy.

The total bill could top £400 million.