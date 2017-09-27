- ITV Report
Corbyn to tell Tories 'pull yourself together or make way'
Jeremy Corbyn will tell his party conference that Labour is now a government-in-waiting and that Conservative ministers should "pull themselves together or make way".
The Labour leader will tell delegates in Brighton that the policies set out in Labour's manifesto for the snap election, denounced by critics at the time as extreme, represent a "new common sense" shared by the mainstream of British people.
In the party conference closing speech Mr Corbyn will also accuse the Conservatives of mishandling Brexit.
There has been a lot of discussion at the conference over Labour preparing for government after the election result in June which saw the party gain 30 seats and Theresa May lose her majority in the Commons.
Jeremy Corbyn will say the result "put the Tories on notice and Labour on the threshold of power".
"We have become a government-in-waiting," he will say. "And our message to the country could not be clearer: Labour is ready."
"Ready to tackle inequality. Ready to rebuild our NHS. Ready to give opportunity to young people, dignity and security to older people. Ready to invest in our economy and meet the challenges of climate change and automation.
"Ready to put peace and justice at the heart of foreign policy. And ready to build a new and progressive relationship with Europe. We are ready for government," he will say.
He is also expected to say that Grenfell Tower stands as a symbol of a failed political system which Labour will replace.
"The disregard for rampant inequality, the hollowing out of our public services, the disdain for the powerless and the poor have made our society more brutal and less caring," he will tell delegates.
"Now that degraded regime has a tragic monument - the chilling wreckage of Grenfell Tower, a horrifying fire in which dozens perished, an entirely avoidable human disaster."
He will also stress the importance of lifelong education to allow people to retrain for redeployment into new jobs as technology develops.
If managed properly, technological change can be "the gateway for a new settlement between work and leisure, a springboard for expanded creativity and culture, making technology our servant and not our master at long last", he will say.
Mr Corbyn will promise to put skills at the heart of his administration, highlighting proposals from the June manifesto for free further education college courses and vocational and technical training, at a cost of £2.5 billion a year by the end of a five-year Parliament, on top of £1 billion in investment in new facilities.
Reaffirming his commitment to a National Education Service to match the NHS, he will promise: "Labour will build an education and training system from the cradle to the grave that empowers people, not one that shackles them with debt."
His speech will reinforce the impression that the party now believes the path is clear for it to make a credible bid for power at the next election, whenever that comes.
Party officials said that shadow ministers are holding talks with former civil servants in order to ensure that Labour is ready to operate the government machine.
The June manifesto has been retained in its entirely as a framework for policy, but its contents are being fleshed out in preparation for a possible poll.
As Brexit talks remain deadlocked in Brussels, Mr Corbyn will say: "The Tories are more interested in posturing for personal advantage than in getting the best deal for Britain.
"Never has the national interest been so ill-served on such a vital issue. If there were no other reason for the Tories to go, their self-interested Brexit bungling would be reason enough.
"So I have a simple message to the Cabinet: for Britain's sake, pull yourself together or make way."