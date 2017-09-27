Corbyn to tell Tories 'pull yourself together or make way'

Jeremy Corbyn will tell his party conference that Labour is now a government-in-waiting and that Conservative ministers should "pull themselves together or make way".

The Labour leader will tell delegates in Brighton that the policies set out in Labour's manifesto for the snap election, denounced by critics at the time as extreme, represent a "new common sense" shared by the mainstream of British people.

In the party conference closing speech Mr Corbyn will also accuse the Conservatives of mishandling Brexit.

There has been a lot of discussion at the conference over Labour preparing for government after the election result in June which saw the party gain 30 seats and Theresa May lose her majority in the Commons.

Jeremy Corbyn will say the result "put the Tories on notice and Labour on the threshold of power".

"We have become a government-in-waiting," he will say. "And our message to the country could not be clearer: Labour is ready."

"Ready to tackle inequality. Ready to rebuild our NHS. Ready to give opportunity to young people, dignity and security to older people. Ready to invest in our economy and meet the challenges of climate change and automation.

"Ready to put peace and justice at the heart of foreign policy. And ready to build a new and progressive relationship with Europe. We are ready for government," he will say.