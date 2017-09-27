Cricket champions Carew demoted for deliberate loss

A village cricket club who caused uproar following their morally questionable method of winning the league title have been forcibly demoted.

Carew won their Pembrokeshire Division One title-decider against second-placed rivals Cresselly by declaring on 18-1 in the final game of the season.

After reviewing the rules Carew realised it would be possible to guarantee the league title with a loss by denying their opponents the chance to earn bonus batting and bowling points Cresselly required to overtake the team above.

Carew are currently debating whether to appeal against the sanction, which would see their first XI start next season in division two, and their second XI being demoted to the third tier of the pyramid.