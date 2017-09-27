EasyJet hopes to fly electric planes within a decade

Holidaymakers could be flying on electric planes within the next 10 years, according to easyJet and a manufacturer it is working with.

The budget airline hopes to fly short-haul routes, such as London to Paris or Edinburgh to Bristol, using battery-powered planes within the next decade.

Electric planes will reduce emissions and be up to 50% more quiet than current aircraft, as well as being 10% cheaper to buy and operate, according to manufacturers Wright Electric.

The US-based firm - which is working with several airlines around the world - believes this saving could be passed onto travellers.

It also believes that every short-haul flight could be zero-emissions in the next 20 years as the electricity could come from solar or wind.

The company has already built a two-seater prototype and is working on creating a fully electric plane within a decade, with capacities from 120 passengers upwards.