Eleven arrested in probe into banned National Action group

Eleven people have been arrested across England and Wales as part of an investigation into the banned extreme right wing group National Action, Greater Manchester Police said.

Specialist counter-terror officers from across the UK swooped to detain 11 men aged between 22 and 35 in a coordinated action, the force said.

Five of the suspects were held on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, while one was accused of possessing terrorist materials.

One of those arrested over their alleged participation in a terror plot was produced from prison.

Six came from the North West of the UK, two were from South Wales, two were from West Yorkshire and one came from Wiltshire.

Eleven properties are being searched across a number of force areas in England and Wales.