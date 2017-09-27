- ITV Report
Eleven arrested in probe into banned National Action group
Eleven people have been arrested across England and Wales as part of an investigation into the banned extreme right wing group National Action, Greater Manchester Police said.
Specialist counter-terror officers from across the UK swooped to detain 11 men aged between 22 and 35 in a coordinated action, the force said.
Five of the suspects were held on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, while one was accused of possessing terrorist materials.
One of those arrested over their alleged participation in a terror plot was produced from prison.
Six came from the North West of the UK, two were from South Wales, two were from West Yorkshire and one came from Wiltshire.
Eleven properties are being searched across a number of force areas in England and Wales.
The arrests follow activity earlier this month by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit.
Neil Basu, the Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said the action had resulted from two separate investigations.
The full list of those held is:
- A 24-year-old man from Seaforth was held on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, funding terrorism, and membership of a proscribed organisation.
- A 23-year-old man from Newton-le-Willows was held on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, funding terrorism, and membership of a proscribed organisation.
- A 33-year-old man from Prescott was held on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, funding terrorism, and membership of a proscribed organisation.
- A 31-year-old man from Warrington was held on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, funding terrorism, and membership of a proscribed organisation.
- A 35-year-old man from Warrington was held on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, funding terrorism, and membership of a proscribed organisation.
- A 22-year-old man from Lancashire has been produced from prison for police interview on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act and membership of a proscribed organisation.
- A 28-year-old man from Swansea (South Wales) was held on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation and possession of terrorism material/documents.
- A 23-year-old man from Sowerby Bridge (West Yorkshire) was held on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation.
- A 23-year-old man from Swansea (South Wales) was held on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation.
- A 26-year-old man from Leeds (West Yorkshire) was held on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation.
- A 30-year-old man from Wiltshire was held on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation.