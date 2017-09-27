Ex-RAF Paramedic: Invictus Games saved my life

Former RAF paramedic Michelle Partington has transformed her life thanks to the Invictus Games.

Partington suffered from severe Post-traumatic stress disorder due to what she saw on the frontline during three tours of Afghanistan.

She could barely leave her house two years ago, and when she did needed to wear headphones to block out noises that reminded her of her time in the military.

At this year's Invictus Games in Toronto, Partington rowed for Great Britain. She puts down her recovery to the event, saying it saved her life.