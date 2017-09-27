Explosion at Ukraine ammunition depot being treated as 'sabotage'

A huge explosion and fire at a military ammunition depot in central Ukraine is being treated as "sabotage", officials said.

The powerful blasts late on Tuesday forced the evacuation of 30,000 people as massive fireballs lit up the night sky.

Smoke was still billowing from the warehouse in the town of Kalynivka, 190 kilometers (120 miles) southwest of the capital, Kiev, on Wednesday morning.

Olena Gitlyanska, spokesman for the Ukrainian Security Service, told the Unian news agency that they are treating the fire as sabotage.

She didn't provide further details.