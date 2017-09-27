- ITV Report
Explosion at Ukraine ammunition depot being treated as 'sabotage'
A huge explosion and fire at a military ammunition depot in central Ukraine is being treated as "sabotage", officials said.
The powerful blasts late on Tuesday forced the evacuation of 30,000 people as massive fireballs lit up the night sky.
Smoke was still billowing from the warehouse in the town of Kalynivka, 190 kilometers (120 miles) southwest of the capital, Kiev, on Wednesday morning.
Olena Gitlyanska, spokesman for the Ukrainian Security Service, told the Unian news agency that they are treating the fire as sabotage.
She didn't provide further details.
Four residential buildings were damaged by fire and one casualty was reported.
Andriy Ageyev, spokesman of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, told the 112 television station that munitions at the military base in Kalynivka were still detonating at the military base late Wednesday morning.
But Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, who arrived to the area early Wednesday, said on local television the situation is under control.
President Petro Poroshenko on Wednesday morning called for an urgent meeting of the country's top brass to discuss the situation.
In a similar incident in March, a fire at a military depot in Ukraine's east raged for hours and prompted an evacuation of over 20,000 people.