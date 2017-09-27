Former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra sentenced to five years in jail

Thailand's former prime minister has been sentenced to five years in jail for alleged negligence in a money-losing rice subsidy programme.

Yingluck Shinawatra - whose government was ousted in a 2014 military coup - said the charges are politically motivated and is believed to have fled the country last month.

Ms Yingluck was sentenced in absentia and her lawyers said they have no idea where she is.

The 50-year-old has argued that she is being persecuted as part of an effort to dismantle the political machine of her brother, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, a telecommunications tycoon.

Mr Thaksin was also toppled from power by a military coup in 2006 after being accused of abuse of power, corruption and disrespect for the country's monarchy.

He is living in self-imposed exile to avoid serving a prison term for what he calls a politically motivated 2008 conviction on a conflict of interest charge.