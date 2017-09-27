Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged.

The couple, both 30, announced their engagement with a notice in The Times.

They confirmed they were dating in 2016. Earlier this year, Harington revealed they had moved in together and were "very, very happy".

Under the names Mr K.C. (Kit Catseby) Harington and Miss R.E. (Rose Eleanor) Leslie, the Times notice read: "The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire."