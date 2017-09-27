- ITV Report
Groom jumps into river to save child in middle of wedding photo shoot
A wedding photo shoot took a dramatic turn in Canada when the groom leapt into a river to save a child from drowning.
Clayton and Brittany Cook had just finished saying their vows and were posing for wedding photos on a park bridge in Cambridge, Ontario, when the groom noticed a boy in distress in the river.
He ran down off the bridge and jumped into the river to save the child - whose face was in the water and appeared unable to swim - from drowning.
"Luckily he was just a little guy," Mr Cook told local media, adding that he was able to pull the child out quite easily.
The child appeared unharmed and Mr Cook said he ran away without saying anything.
Two children the boy had been playing with told the newlyweds that they had pushed him in, the couple told CTV.
The couple's wedding photographer captured the event on camera and posted the images on his Facebook page.
The post has been shared thousands of times.
Ms Cook said her husband’s quick-thinking and heroic action did not surprise her.
“That's Clay, like that's Clay to me,” she said. “It's something he would just instinctively do."
"It was like fate almost, we were meant to be there,” she added.