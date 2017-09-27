Groom jumps into river to save child in middle of wedding photo shoot

A wedding photo shoot took a dramatic turn in Canada when the groom leapt into a river to save a child from drowning.

Clayton and Brittany Cook had just finished saying their vows and were posing for wedding photos on a park bridge in Cambridge, Ontario, when the groom noticed a boy in distress in the river.

He ran down off the bridge and jumped into the river to save the child - whose face was in the water and appeared unable to swim - from drowning.

"Luckily he was just a little guy," Mr Cook told local media, adding that he was able to pull the child out quite easily.