Ian Paterson: High Court approves £37m compensation for breast surgeon's victims

A High Court judge in London has approved a £37 million compensation plan for hundreds of victims of disgraced breast surgeon Ian Paterson.

The figure will be paid to private patients of the rogue surgeon who suffered needless operations after he exaggerated or invented cancer risks.

Paterson, 59, was jailed for 20 years after he was found guilty in April at Nottingham Crown Court wounding offences against 10 patients.

The current High Court case was brought by private patients of Paterson seeking compensation for their injuries.

Mrs Justice Whipple expressed her "heartfelt " sympathy to the victims whose trust was "betrayed" by Paterson as she approved the compensation deal, which was outlined earlier this month.

Around 750 private patients treated by Paterson will get a payout from the fund.