Insider rejects Labour MP's claim Prince Harry can't fly helicopters

A military source hailed Prince Harry as a 'very capable' flyer. Credit: PA

The accusations made by a Labour MP that Prince Harry can’t fly helicopters has been dismissed by a military source who has good knowledge of the Prince's time in the Army. Kensington MP Emma Dent Coad has stood by her remarks, which were reportedly made at a fringe event at the Labour Party Conference in Brighton. Before he left the Army after 10 years' service, Prince Harry was a qualified pilot. I've spoken to a military source who told me the Prince was "a very capable individual".

Labour MP Emma Dent Coad stood by her claims in a TV interview. Credit: PA

As for the comments that the Army has to escort Harry in the air with someone who can fly for him, I’m told that is untrue. "Prince Harry was very good at flying," says the military insider. "He was also very good at decision making in the air in a very complex operating environment." It was "disrespectful", I was told, "to suggest the Army would have compromised the safety of other soldiers by allowing an unqualified soldier into an Apache helicopter".

The flying royal served in the Armed Forces for more than a decade. Credit: PA

Not only did Prince Harry pass his pilot course, he was chosen to fly "on merit" for the Army Air Corps and was "head and shoulders above his peers". The quotes from a reliable and senior military source appear to question the veracity of the comments made by Ms Dent Coad. She has, however, insisted her remarks are true. She told the BBC’s Daily Politics programme today: "I've been told that's an absolute fact that somebody sits beside him [Harry] and drives the helicopters for him."

Prince Harry is currently in Toronto at the Invictus Games. Credit: PA