Police release CCTV of armed robbery on bookmakers

Police have released footage showing the moment a gunman held up a betting shop before fleeing with a cash haul.

The man is seen pointing his weapon at a terrified cashier at the Ladbrokes branch in Cattle Market, Leicestershire.

He forced the worker to hand over an unspecified of money before making his escape.

The cashier was left unharmed but "understandably shaken and upset by their ordeal", police said.

Detectives have released the footage in an appeal to identify the robber, who is still on the run after the hold-up in July.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or leave information anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.