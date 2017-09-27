Road closed in Bristol amid reports of police shooting

A road has been close following reports of a police shooting.

The A369 was sealed off at Portbury, close to the M5 west of Bristol, Avon and Somerset Police said.

An eyewitness claimed he saw police shoot into a car that had been stopped.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: "We have closed off the Portbury 100 (A369) following an incident earlier this morning. The air ambulance has landed.

"Motorists will not be able to access Portishead from Junction 19 of the M5. We anticipate the road will remain closed for some time."

The Independent Police Complaints Commission said it had been notified of an "incident" by the force.