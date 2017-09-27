Rain spreading into the west today, but sunny spells elsewhere.

Bright or sunny spells developing for many places. However, a band of rain and strengthening winds move into western parts through the afternoon, with some heavy bursts at times.

Rain continuing to move east through the evening and overnight, with all parts seeing some rain by dawn. Mist and fog patches forming in the west and winds easing.

Any rain in the east should steadily clear on Thursday to leave a dry day for most places with some pleasantly warm sunny spells. Patchy rain in the northwest by Thursday evening.