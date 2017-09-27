Police hunt 'gunman' who walked into Liverpool nursery in 'targeted' incident

A manhunt is underway for a suspected gunman who walked into a nursery in Liverpool as parents dropped off their children for the day.

The man entered the Child's Play Nursery in Heathfield Road, Wavertree, with what appeared to be a firearm at around 8.10am.

He was apparently looking for another man, who is not a staff member at the nursery, in what police said was a "targeted" incident.

The alleged gunman approached a man and then left shortly afterwards on a motorbike together with a second man.

Police were carrying out forensic examinations at the scene of the nursery, which had 123 children aged between three months to five years on its roll at its latest Ofsted report.

House-to-house inquiries were being carried out in the area and high-visibility patrols have been stepped up to reassure the public.