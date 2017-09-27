Ryanair cancels extra 18,000 flights

Ryanair has extended its flight cancellations in a plan that will affect 400,000 customers when it axes 18,000 flights.

Last week the budget airline announced it was cancelling up to 50 flights a day for up to six weeks.

The flights were axed after rostering errors meant the airline had allowed too many pilots to go on leave at the same time, meaning the company now has a shortage.

Affected passengers will be placed onto alternative flights or will be able to claim compensation from the company.

Under EU law, passengers given less than 14 days notice of a flight cancellation are entitled to claim compensation worth up to 250 euros (£221) depending on the timing of alternative flights and if the issue was not beyond the responsibility of the airline, such as extreme weather.

Speaking last week, Michael O'Leary, chief executive of the budget airline said: "If they're not satisfied with the alternative flights offered they can have a full refund and they will all be entitled to their EU261 compensation entitlements.

"We will not be trying to claim exceptional circumstances.

"This is our mess-up. When we make a mess in Ryanair we come out with our hands up.

"We try to explain why we've made the mess and we will pay compensation to those passengers who are entitled to compensation, which will be those flights that are cancelled over the next two weeks."