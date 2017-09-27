- ITV Report
Thousands of Belfast jobs at risk as Bombardier hit by trade tariff
One of Northern Ireland's largest employers faces paying a punitive tariff on its exports of planes to the US after losing the first stage of an international trade dispute.
The Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier employs over 4,000 people at its Belfast factories and is in a battle with US rival Boeing.
Boeing has complained to the US Government claiming that Bombardier has been able to sell its C-Series aircraft below cost into the US market because of financial help it has received from the Canadian government.
Parts for the C-Series are made in Belfast, including the wings.
The entire dispute centres around an order Bombardier received for up to 125 C-Series aircraft from US operator Delta Airways last year. The deal is worth £4bn to Bombardier.
Around 1,000 workers in the east Belfast factory are directly employed on the C-Series project, but the firm has always stated that the future of the entire site relies on the success of the C-Series.
But the Canadian-owned multinational suffered a major blow on Tuesday night after a preliminary finding from the US Department of Commerce imposed an intermediary tariff of 219.63%.
US secretary of commerce Wilbur Ross said: "The US values its relationships with Canada, but even our closest allies must play by the rules.
"The subsidisation of goods by foreign governments is something that the Trump Administration takes very seriously, and we will continue to evaluate and verify the accuracy of this preliminary determination."
It is expected to be February before a final ruling on the pricing policy of Bombardier's new C-Series is made by official agencies across the Atlantic, trade unionists have said.
Bombardier supports hundreds of other jobs through its suppliers and has been a major employer in Northern Ireland for almost 30 years.
The operation's immediate future was secured after Bombardier signed a 5.6 billion US dollar deal last year to provide its new aircraft to Delta Airlines.
Unions said this could now potentially be jeopardised.
Jimmy Kelly, Unite Regional Secretary, said: "The decision taken by the US department of commerce was not unexpected - unfortunately it is unlikely to be overturned by president Trump whose protectionist tendencies are well-known.
"The threat of punitive tariffs on the C-Series will cast a shadow over Bombardier's future unless the company can source alternative and substantial sales outside the US market."
The Department of Commerce's enforcement and compliance unit is responsible for vigorously enforcing US trade laws and does so through an impartial, transparent process that abides by international rules and is based solely on factual evidence, its statement said.
It added: "Imports from companies that receive unfair subsidies from their governments in the form of grants, loans, equity infusions, tax breaks and production inputs are subject to 'countervailing duties' aimed at directly countering those subsidies."
GMB union's national officer Ross Murdoch called the decision a "hammer blow" to Belfast.
"Theresa May has been asleep at the wheel when she could and should have been fighting to protect these workers. It's high time she woke up."
He said another 9,400 supply chain jobs could be wiped out in Northern Ireland on top of those directly employed at the plant.
"That's 14,000 people in Northern Ireland now in jeopardy - and GMB is fighting tirelessly to save our members' livelihoods."
The British Government has urged both sides to negotiate a deal.
Prime Minister Theresa May has lobbied President Donald Trump over the importance of preserving the jobs at Bombardier.
A Government spokeswoman said the interim statement is "disappointing" but stressed that it is "only the first step in the process".
"As the Prime Minister said last week, we will continue to strongly defend UK interests in support of Bombardier at the very highest level because an adverse outcome risks jobs and livelihoods among the 4,200 skilled workers in Belfast.
"Boeing's position in this case is unjustified and frankly not what we would expect of a long-term partner to the UK - as well as damaging the wider global aerospace industry.
"We will continue to work closely with the Canadian government to encourage all parties to reach a credible resolution as quickly as possible."
A spokeswoman for Bombardier said the decision is "absurd".
"The magnitude of the proposed duty is absurd and divorced from the reality about the financing of multibillion-dollar aircraft programs.
"This result underscores what we have been saying for months: the US trade laws were never intended to be used in this manner, and Boeing is seeking to use a skewed process to stifle competition and prevent US airlines and their passengers from benefiting from the C-Series."