Thousands of Belfast jobs at risk as Bombardier hit by trade tariff

One of Northern Ireland's largest employers faces paying a punitive tariff on its exports of planes to the US after losing the first stage of an international trade dispute.

The Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier employs over 4,000 people at its Belfast factories and is in a battle with US rival Boeing.

Boeing has complained to the US Government claiming that Bombardier has been able to sell its C-Series aircraft below cost into the US market because of financial help it has received from the Canadian government.

Parts for the C-Series are made in Belfast, including the wings.

The entire dispute centres around an order Bombardier received for up to 125 C-Series aircraft from US operator Delta Airways last year. The deal is worth £4bn to Bombardier.

Around 1,000 workers in the east Belfast factory are directly employed on the C-Series project, but the firm has always stated that the future of the entire site relies on the success of the C-Series.

But the Canadian-owned multinational suffered a major blow on Tuesday night after a preliminary finding from the US Department of Commerce imposed an intermediary tariff of 219.63%.

US secretary of commerce Wilbur Ross said: "The US values its relationships with Canada, but even our closest allies must play by the rules.

"The subsidisation of goods by foreign governments is something that the Trump Administration takes very seriously, and we will continue to evaluate and verify the accuracy of this preliminary determination."

It is expected to be February before a final ruling on the pricing policy of Bombardier's new C-Series is made by official agencies across the Atlantic, trade unionists have said.