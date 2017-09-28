Welsh climber killed after rock fall at Yosemite National Park

A British climber was crushed to death by falling rocks that buried him alongside his partner in California's Yosemite National Park, officials have said.

The Welsh holidaymaker and the woman were trapped when nearly 750 tonnes of rock fell from the face of the El Capitan monolith at the beauty spot, the National Park Service announced on Thursday.

She remains in a "critical condition" after being airlifted from the collapse at around 1.50pm on Wednesday, Yosemite park ranger and spokesman Scott Gediman said.

The pair, found with climbing equipment, are believed to have been scouting out the ascent from a trail when a "sheet" of granite around 40 metres by 20 metres plummeted from a height of 200 metres.