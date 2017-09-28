David Davis: Brexit negotiations taking 'decisive steps' forward

Brexit negotiations are taking decisive steps forwards, David Davis and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier have said in a joint press conference, but both conceded that significant differences remain between the two sides.

Both the Brexit Secretary and Mr Barnier hailed Theresa May's speech in Florence last week in which she set out her plans for Brexit, for creating a "good" and "new dynamic" in the negotiations.

Mr Davis added that it was "broadly thanks" to this speech that progress had been made.

In her speech, Mrs May proposed a two-year transition in which Britain will continue to pay into EU coffers after Brexit, something Mr Barnier said must be honoured in full.

Mr Barnier said the speech helped to "create clarity on some points" but continued: "On others, however, more work remains to be done and we are not there yet."

Mr Davis also praised the "momentum created by the Prime Minister's speech" which he said had allowed "important progress" to be made.

Similarly to his counter-part, the MP for Haltemprice and Howden added that much still needs to be done: "We are working quickly through a number of complex issues but there remain some points where further discussion and pragmatism will be required to reach an agreement."

While the fourth round of negotiations appeared to have had a more positive outcome than the last, both men acknowledged that gaps and great differences in opinions on key points remained.

On future citizens' rights, the EU is insisting that they must be enforced through the European Court of Justice (ECJ), but Mr Davis said the rights could be enforced "without allowing" the ECJ to make decisions on behalf of the UK.

While Mr Barnier said he welcomed Britain's assurance that it would adopt "EU law concepts", he argued that they did not go far enough.

He continued: "We failed to agree the European Court of Justice must play an indispensable role in ensuring this consistency. This is a stumbling block for the EU."