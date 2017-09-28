England cricketer Ben Stokes 'apologises' after nightclub arrest

England cricketer Ben Stokes has "apologised" following his arrest for an alleged nightclub brawl, according to reports.

The all-rounder's Ashes future is in jeopardy after the incident during the early hours of Monday in Bristol.

Footage of the clash was published by The Sun.

He was forced to miss Tuesday's one day international against the West Indies after his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have acknowledged the CCTV footage, with the 26-year-old likely to face internal disciplinary hearings.

Stokes is said to have issued an apology after the development, the BBC reported.