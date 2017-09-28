- ITV Report
-
England cricketer Ben Stokes 'apologises' after nightclub arrest
England cricketer Ben Stokes has "apologised" following his arrest for an alleged nightclub brawl, according to reports.
The all-rounder's Ashes future is in jeopardy after the incident during the early hours of Monday in Bristol.
Footage of the clash was published by The Sun.
He was forced to miss Tuesday's one day international against the West Indies after his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have acknowledged the CCTV footage, with the 26-year-old likely to face internal disciplinary hearings.
Stokes is said to have issued an apology after the development, the BBC reported.
He remains England's vice captain and has been named as part of the team's 16-man squad to head to Australia in late October.
After the footage came to light, the ECB said: "We have seen this footage for the first time tonight - when posted by The Sun.
"There is an ongoing police investigation, which will look at all available evidence, and we do have to respect that process."
Avon and Somerset Police said a 27-year-old man required hospital treatment for facial injuries after the incident.
England team-mate Alex Hales, who is believed to have been present at the time, also missed Wednesday's match at The Oval.
Stokes was sent home from an England Lions tour in Australia in 2013 for persistent late-night drinking.