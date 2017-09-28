Police investigating Madeleine McCann disappearance granted another £154k to continue

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have been granted another £154,000 to continue the search.

More than £11 million has been spent on the investigation to date, as authorities try to uncover what happened to the three-year-old girl who disappeared from the family's holiday apartment in a Portuguese holiday resort ten years ago.

Funding for the probe - known as Oeperation Grange - had been due to run out at the end of September, but the Home Office has now confirmed it has been extended.