- ITV Report
Police investigating Madeleine McCann disappearance granted another £154k to continue
Detectives investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have been granted another £154,000 to continue the search.
More than £11 million has been spent on the investigation to date, as authorities try to uncover what happened to the three-year-old girl who disappeared from the family's holiday apartment in a Portuguese holiday resort ten years ago.
Funding for the probe - known as Oeperation Grange - had been due to run out at the end of September, but the Home Office has now confirmed it has been extended.
Madeleine's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, from Rothley in Leicestershire, have said they will never give up hope of finding their daughter.